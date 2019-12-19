Nashville FD HazMat responds to multiple people sick at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison

Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department’s HazMat team is responding to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison as multiple people are sick from an unknown substance.

The department is working with Vanderbilt Medical Center to treat those impacted.

According to NFD, there will be precautions to ensure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room.

