Nashville FD HazMat responds to multiple people sick at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department’s HazMat team is responding to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison as multiple people are sick from an unknown substance.

The department is working with Vanderbilt Medical Center to treat those impacted.

According to NFD, there will be precautions to ensure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room.

We have HazMat crews responding to Vanderbilt also to make sure the patients arriving do not contaminate the emergency room. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 19, 2019

