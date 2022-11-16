NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of shooting a co-worker at a construction site in Nashville Tuesday night has been taken into custody in East Tennessee.

Metro Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya was apprehended by Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Deputies at an interstate weigh station.

The 31-year-old will be charged with criminal homicide when he is retuned to Nashville.

Police said Izaguerra-Montoya was seen running from the construction site right after gunshots were heard.

Investigators believe he allegedly shot Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, around 5 p.m. at the construction site on Nolensville Pike.

At this point in the investigation, police said there’s no known motive for the shooting.