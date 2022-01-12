Nashville attorney named Tennessee’s newest Supreme Court Justice

Governor Bill Lee named Sarah Campbell to be Tennessee’s new Supreme Court Justice. (source: TN Governor’s Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Nashville attorney has been named as the newest member of Tennessee’s highest court.

On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Sarah Campbell to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“Sarah is a highly accomplished attorney and brings valuable experience from the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” Gov. Lee said in a release. “Her commitment to an originalist interpretation of the state and federal constitutions will serve Tennesseans well. She is well-suited for the state’s highest court and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Campbell replaces Justice Cornelia Clark, who died in 2021.

The General Assembly must vote to make the appointment official.

Campbell was Tennessee’s Associate Solicitor General and represented the state arguing cases in front of the Supreme Court.