Nashville airport sign lands in yard one county over

Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viewers have sent News 2, one of News Channel 11’s sister stations, many photos of the destruction caused by Tuesday morning’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee. 

A woman in Mt. Juliet found a sign from an airport that landed in her yard. 

Laura Harlin took this photo of a green sign that reads “terminal” with an arrow. It was located in a neighborhood north of Interstate 40.

Harlin said she believes it is from John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville, an estimated 20 miles from her home. The airport was hit by a tornado early Tuesday morning.

airport sign lands in Mt. Juliet
(Courtesy: Laura Harlin)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss