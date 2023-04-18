NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy are hosting the annual ‘My TN State Park’ fundraiser through April 30.

Tennesseans can choose their favorite state park and then cast their vote with a donation to that park. For each dollar donated to that park, a vote will be cast in their favor. Supporters can also cast votes for all the parks in the state for $57, which is one dollar for each park.

All the funds donated will go towards projects within your chosen state park. Last year, funds were used for various projects like trail bridges, a telescope and beekeeping equipment.

“We want to provide the best possible experience for the many visitors who love our parks,” Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Entry into the parks is free, but we know there are many Tennesseans who want to support their parks further. This competition is exciting for everyone.”

The competition is divided up into three groups based on park visitation numbers. To vote, click here.