Muzzle sent to Tennessee’s former vaccine official purchased from account linked to Dr. Fiscus, investigation finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last month, after Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired by Tennessee officials, it was revealed someone had anonymously mailed a dog muzzle to the former top vaccine official for the state.

An investigation by Homeland Security, released this week, revealed the Amazon account connected to the delivery was an account linked to Dr. Fiscus.

According to the investigation, Dr. Fiscus showed agents her Amazon account and the muzzle was not on it. After getting a subpoena, investigators say they discovered a different Amazon account linked to the delivery was paid for with a card under Fiscus’ name.

The department says the case is now closed.

Dr. Fiscus released a response to News 2 Monday afternoon about the investigation:

“I was just made aware of the report from Homeland Security today when it was shared with me by Axios Nashville. I had requested that Homeland Security obtain a subpoena as Amazon refused to release details of the account that ordered the muzzle that was delivered to my office on July 3, 2021. We have now learned that a second Amazon account had been established under my name using what appears to be a temporary phone, possibly in Washington state. I have asked Homeland Security for the unredacted report so that I can investigate further and am awaiting their response.”