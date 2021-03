GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — While on vacation in Gatlinburg, you might see a black bear roaming in the wild, or if you’re Todd Trebony, you might witness a black bear hopping in your hot tub.

Trebony, owner of Juvenescence Medical Spa in Camilla, Georgia, witnessed a black bear hop in and made himself at home in their hot tub.

You just can’t make this stuff up, we appreciate him sharing this incredible video with us!