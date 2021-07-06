Murfreesboro homeowner gets out of shower, sees 6-foot snake on bathroom floor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro homeowner taking a shower was surprised to see a six-foot snake on his bathroom floor.

According to Greg King, President of Trapper Jack Wildlife Specialist, technician David Nipper was the one to respond to the call.

Courtesy: Trapper Jack Wildlife Specialist

The call came in around 8 a.m. Monday. The homeowner told Nipper he’d gotten out of the shower and had seen the snake slither across the floor in his bathroom.

The snake is a gray rat snake and about six-feet long. Nipper told News 2 it is a non-venomous snake.

The homeowner had some plumbing work done and never had time to close up the patch in the dry wall. Nipper said these snakes like crawl spaces and will follow plumbing.

Nipper released the snake near Percy Priest. No other information was immediately released.