Murder suspect accused of killing mother, stabbing grandmother is now in Sevier County Jail

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Carr is now in the Sevier County Jail. The sheriff’s office says he waived his extradition in Michigan court on Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Sevier County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Michael Hodges says Joshua Carr is awaiting extradition after he was arrested Sept. 4 for murdering his mother and stabbing his grandmother in Sevierville.
Carr is set to appear before a judge Friday in Michigan, and then be extradited back to Tennessee.
The deputy, says he could be back by next week.
Carr is suspected of killing his mother, Pamela Carr, and stabbing his grandmother at a home on Bluff Mountain Road last week.
