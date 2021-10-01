Multiple victims found after shots fired call at Maury Co. home, suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Self-defense.” Is how a man, who was taken into custody in connection to a shooting incident in Maury County, responded to News 2’s Stephanie Langston when asked for a comment.

News 2 crews were on the scene as law enforcement handcuffed the suspect in Grundy County Friday morning.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Double Branch Road where they located multiple victims.

The department described the scene as “busy and active.”

Two THP troopers tracked the suspect by “pinging” his phone to Monteagle where spike strips were deployed.

The suspect stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody with no incident.

A press conference will be held Friday afternoon after a shooting incident at a Maury County home.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office will speak to the public around 1 p.m. at their headquarters in Columbia.