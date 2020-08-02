Mt. Juliet patrol vehicle hit with officer and K-9 inside on I-40

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer and a K-9 are okay after their patrol vehicle was hit while tending to a crash on I-40, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said there were multiple crashes on I-40 Saturday night near mile marker 227. All lanes of traffic were blocked off at the time.

While tending to a crash there, Corporal Barth with Mt. Juliet police had just gotten back into his patrol SUV when he was struck. He was wearing his seat belt at the time. His K-9 Majlo was also inside the vehicle at the time. All officers, including Majlo were not injured.