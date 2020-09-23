Mother & son killed in Dandridge house fire, investigation underway

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are at the scene of a Dandridge house fire that killed two people on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators along with bomb and arson investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a double fatal house fire on Scarlett Road in Dandridge. Crews first responded to the scene around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey told WATE’s Blake Stevens that a mother and son were killed in the blaze. Foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings, he said.

Sheriff Coffey also said the house was not equipped with a fire alarm.

An active investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.