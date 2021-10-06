Mother reported missing after dropping kids off in South Knoxville

Morgan Miller, 34, last seen Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. on Morning Crest Way. Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who was last seen dropping her children off in South Knoxville.

Morgan Miller, 34, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. when she dropped her children off with their father on Morning Crest Way.

Miller has not had contact with family since then and has not answered text messages about her children.

She is described as standing 5’5″, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes. Her hair color can vary between black, blonde, blue and pink.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the P3 TIPS app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.