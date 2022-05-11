NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Court documents obtained by News 2 on Wednesday show a Davidson County jury awarded more than $200 million to the mother of one of the Antioch Waffle House shooting victims.

Akilah Dasilva was one of four people shot and killed by Travis Reinking as he walked into the Waffle House and opened fire.



Shaundelle Brooks, mother of victim Akilah Dasilva, reacts after the verdict is read during day five of Travis Reinking’s murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A jury found Reinking guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Abede DaSilva remembers his brother, Akilah, four years after he was shot and killed at the Antioch Waffle House.

Earlier this year, Reinking was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and 13 other counts.

Paperwork from the Second Circuit Court of Davidson County shows Dasilva’s mother, Shaundelle Brooks, was awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $106 million in punitive damages, totaling $212 million.

Shaundelle Brooks’ attorney, Daniel Horowitz, released the following statement to News 2 after the decision:

“Ms. Brooks has never stopped fighting for her son and continues to do everything in her power to prevent another mother from feeling the pain that she experiences every single day. She hopes that this historic verdict will send the message that unlawfully transferring a firearm to someone who is not authorized to possess one can result in massive liability for everyone involved, and that anyone who is considering doing that should think twice.”