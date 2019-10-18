Mother facing murder charge after infant son found dead in a car at Knoxville grocery store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A grand jury has indicted the mother of a six-month-old child killed found dead in a car at a Knoxville grocery store on murder and neglect charges, Knoxville police announced Friday.
Chantae Cabrera, 30, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect after a week-long criminal investigation involving the Department of Child Services. She was taken into custody without incident by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.
Cabrera’s six-month-old son was found deceased in a vehicle located at the Food City on Clinton Highway on August 9.
There are no further details at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
