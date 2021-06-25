The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.
Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.
Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.
You may also like: Recipes from Tennessee
#50. Moore County
– Index: 0.137
– Total population: 6,378
– White: 92.8% (5,919)
– Black or African American: 2.2% (140)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.6% (105)
– Asian: 2.4% (153)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.0% (61)
– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)
#49. Dickson County
– Index: 0.140
– Total population: 52,680
– White: 92.6% (48,792)
– Black or African American: 4.2% (2,213)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (253)
– Asian: 0.5% (264)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.9% (975)
– Some other Race: 0.3% (183)
#48. Perry County
– Index: 0.141
– Total population: 7,962
– White: 92.6% (7,372)
– Black or African American: 2.7% (218)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (12)
– Asian: 2.2% (178)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.9% (151)
– Some other Race: 0.4% (31)
#47. McMinn County
– Index: 0.143
– Total population: 53,053
– White: 92.5% (49,050)
– Black or African American: 3.7% (1,953)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (205)
– Asian: 0.8% (415)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (37)
– 2 or more races: 2.0% (1,082)
– Some other Race: 0.6% (311)
#46. Houston County
– Index: 0.143
– Total population: 8,164
– White: 92.4% (7,542)
– Black or African American: 5.4% (441)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (60)
– Asian: 0.2% (14)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (16)
– 2 or more races: 1.1% (91)
– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)
You may also like: Where people in Tennessee are moving to most
#45. Hickman County
– Index: 0.146
– Total population: 24,813
– White: 92.3% (22,891)
– Black or African American: 5.2% (1,299)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (144)
– Asian: 0.4% (94)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (7)
– 2 or more races: 1.4% (352)
– Some other Race: 0.1% (26)
#44. Decatur County
– Index: 0.146
– Total population: 11,686
– White: 92.2% (10,780)
– Black or African American: 4.4% (518)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)
– Asian: 0.0% (0)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 3.1% (362)
– Some other Race: 0.2% (26)
#43. Wayne County
– Index: 0.160
– Total population: 16,693
– White: 91.4% (15,258)
– Black or African American: 6.8% (1,143)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (25)
– Asian: 0.8% (132)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 0.5% (83)
– Some other Race: 0.3% (52)
#42. McNairy County
– Index: 0.160
– Total population: 25,844
– White: 91.5% (23,639)
– Black or African American: 5.5% (1,428)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (49)
– Asian: 0.2% (54)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (569)
– Some other Race: 0.4% (105)
#41. Warren County
– Index: 0.162
– Total population: 40,702
– White: 91.4% (37,221)
– Black or African American: 2.1% (862)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (129)
– Asian: 0.7% (283)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (95)
– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,103)
– Some other Race: 2.5% (1,009)
You may also like: States sending the most people to Tennessee
#40. Washington County
– Index: 0.167
– Total population: 127,805
– White: 91.1% (116,464)
– Black or African American: 4.2% (5,340)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (450)
– Asian: 1.7% (2,137)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (4)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (2,654)
– Some other Race: 0.6% (756)
#39. Anderson County
– Index: 0.172
– Total population: 76,061
– White: 90.9% (69,131)
– Black or African American: 3.5% (2,671)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (422)
– Asian: 1.3% (982)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (66)
– 2 or more races: 2.7% (2,019)
– Some other Race: 1.0% (770)
#38. Franklin County
– Index: 0.179
– Total population: 41,725
– White: 90.4% (37,735)
– Black or African American: 4.8% (1,988)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (18)
– Asian: 0.4% (185)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (28)
– 2 or more races: 3.3% (1,361)
– Some other Race: 1.0% (410)
#37. Coffee County
– Index: 0.180
– Total population: 55,209
– White: 90.4% (49,924)
– Black or African American: 3.9% (2,163)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (27)
– Asian: 1.1% (596)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (10)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (1,157)
– Some other Race: 2.4% (1,332)
#36. Bledsoe County
– Index: 0.188
– Total population: 14,836
– White: 89.9% (13,343)
– Black or African American: 3.3% (491)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.1% (307)
– Asian: 0.1% (10)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 4.0% (592)
– Some other Race: 0.6% (93)
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee
#35. Henderson County
– Index: 0.189
– Total population: 27,977
– White: 89.7% (25,091)
– Black or African American: 7.8% (2,192)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)
– Asian: 0.1% (35)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (22)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (606)
– Some other Race: 0.1% (31)
#34. Bradley County
– Index: 0.190
– Total population: 105,749
– White: 89.8% (95,001)
– Black or African American: 5.1% (5,358)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (149)
– Asian: 1.2% (1,277)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (34)
– 2 or more races: 1.9% (2,016)
– Some other Race: 1.8% (1,914)
#33. Marshall County
– Index: 0.191
– Total population: 32,965
– White: 89.6% (29,548)
– Black or African American: 7.6% (2,491)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (21)
– Asian: 0.3% (106)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.4% (461)
– Some other Race: 1.0% (338)
#32. Lincoln County
– Index: 0.191
– Total population: 33,924
– White: 89.7% (30,413)
– Black or African American: 7.2% (2,428)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (70)
– Asian: 0.6% (195)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (761)
– Some other Race: 0.2% (57)
#31. Henry County
– Index: 0.200
– Total population: 32,284
– White: 89.1% (28,754)
– Black or African American: 8.2% (2,643)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (84)
– Asian: 0.4% (127)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.6% (511)
– Some other Race: 0.5% (165)
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee
#30. Williamson County
– Index: 0.208
– Total population: 225,389
– White: 88.8% (200,077)
– Black or African American: 4.1% (9,281)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (227)
– Asian: 4.2% (9,495)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (60)
– 2 or more races: 2.3% (5,291)
– Some other Race: 0.4% (958)
#29. Weakley County
– Index: 0.210
– Total population: 33,510
– White: 88.5% (29,651)
– Black or African American: 8.4% (2,831)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (148)
– Asian: 0.3% (84)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (21)
– 2 or more races: 1.4% (484)
– Some other Race: 0.9% (291)
#28. Grundy County
– Index: 0.214
– Total population: 13,344
– White: 88.1% (11,758)
– Black or African American: 0.7% (96)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (131)
– Asian: 0.2% (26)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 9.9% (1,321)
– Some other Race: 0.1% (12)
#27. Hamblen County
– Index: 0.215
– Total population: 64,132
– White: 88.4% (56,703)
– Black or African American: 4.6% (2,964)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (201)
– Asian: 0.9% (562)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (186)
– 2 or more races: 2.4% (1,571)
– Some other Race: 3.0% (1,945)
#26. Wilson County
– Index: 0.224
– Total population: 136,666
– White: 87.8% (119,957)
– Black or African American: 7.1% (9,757)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (466)
– Asian: 1.7% (2,256)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (27)
– 2 or more races: 1.7% (2,274)
– Some other Race: 1.4% (1,929)
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor
#25. Robertson County
– Index: 0.228
– Total population: 70,280
– White: 87.5% (61,489)
– Black or African American: 7.3% (5,110)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (192)
– Asian: 0.6% (391)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (42)
– 2 or more races: 2.3% (1,584)
– Some other Race: 2.1% (1,472)
#24. Sumner County
– Index: 0.234
– Total population: 183,437
– White: 87.2% (159,883)
– Black or African American: 7.3% (13,457)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (465)
– Asian: 1.4% (2,564)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (164)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (4,086)
– Some other Race: 1.5% (2,818)
#23. Carroll County
– Index: 0.235
– Total population: 27,886
– White: 86.8% (24,211)
– Black or African American: 10.3% (2,867)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (68)
– Asian: 0.4% (113)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (36)
– 2 or more races: 2.0% (561)
– Some other Race: 0.1% (30)
#22. Giles County
– Index: 0.248
– Total population: 29,285
– White: 86.1% (25,222)
– Black or African American: 9.8% (2,871)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (92)
– Asian: 0.2% (65)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.7% (787)
– Some other Race: 0.8% (248)
#21. Chester County
– Index: 0.250
– Total population: 17,190
– White: 86.1% (14,794)
– Black or African American: 8.9% (1,535)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (6)
– Asian: 0.5% (78)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.5% (425)
– Some other Race: 2.0% (352)
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Tennessee
#20. Knox County
– Index: 0.261
– Total population: 461,104
– White: 85.5% (394,105)
– Black or African American: 8.7% (40,147)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,306)
– Asian: 2.2% (10,114)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (205)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (10,337)
– Some other Race: 1.1% (4,890)
#19. Obion County
– Index: 0.263
– Total population: 30,365
– White: 85.2% (25,859)
– Black or African American: 10.3% (3,126)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (76)
– Asian: 0.4% (116)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (7)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (630)
– Some other Race: 1.8% (551)
#18. Bedford County
– Index: 0.266
– Total population: 48,292
– White: 85.2% (41,129)
– Black or African American: 8.1% (3,908)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (111)
– Asian: 0.2% (96)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (21)
– 2 or more races: 2.2% (1,080)
– Some other Race: 4.0% (1,947)
#17. Trousdale County
– Index: 0.267
– Total population: 10,231
– White: 84.9% (8,690)
– Black or African American: 10.2% (1,042)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (54)
– Asian: 0.2% (25)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 3.8% (390)
– Some other Race: 0.3% (30)
#16. Maury County
– Index: 0.282
– Total population: 91,976
– White: 83.9% (77,153)
– Black or African American: 11.5% (10,571)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (195)
– Asian: 0.9% (866)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (19)
– 2 or more races: 2.7% (2,460)
– Some other Race: 0.8% (712)
You may also like: Best places to retire in Tennessee
#15. Dyer County
– Index: 0.313
– Total population: 37,416
– White: 81.8% (30,612)
– Black or African American: 12.9% (4,836)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (222)
– Asian: 0.8% (290)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (56)
– 2 or more races: 2.8% (1,052)
– Some other Race: 0.9% (348)
#14. Crockett County
– Index: 0.348
– Total population: 14,399
– White: 79.5% (11,447)
– Black or African American: 13.0% (1,877)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (17)
– Asian: 0.3% (48)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (6)
– 2 or more races: 2.3% (325)
– Some other Race: 4.7% (679)
#13. Gibson County
– Index: 0.357
– Total population: 49,228
– White: 78.2% (38,519)
– Black or African American: 17.1% (8,423)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (221)
– Asian: 0.3% (156)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (40)
– 2 or more races: 3.3% (1,618)
– Some other Race: 0.5% (251)
#12. Tipton County
– Index: 0.362
– Total population: 61,447
– White: 77.7% (47,750)
– Black or African American: 18.4% (11,313)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (194)
– Asian: 0.8% (520)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (2)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (1,288)
– Some other Race: 0.6% (380)
#11. Rutherford County
– Index: 0.386
– Total population: 315,815
– White: 76.8% (242,518)
– Black or African American: 14.8% (46,723)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (801)
– Asian: 3.4% (10,850)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (61)
– 2 or more races: 3.3% (10,341)
– Some other Race: 1.4% (4,521)
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Tennessee
#10. Hamilton County
– Index: 0.395
– Total population: 360,919
– White: 75.3% (271,750)
– Black or African American: 19.1% (69,100)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (707)
– Asian: 2.1% (7,445)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (142)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (7,594)
– Some other Race: 1.2% (4,181)
#9. Fayette County
– Index: 0.441
– Total population: 40,164
– White: 69.5% (27,926)
– Black or African American: 27.4% (11,000)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (350)
– Asian: 0.7% (269)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (1)
– 2 or more races: 0.9% (365)
– Some other Race: 0.6% (253)
#8. Montgomery County
– Index: 0.460
– Total population: 200,180
– White: 70.5% (141,131)
– Black or African American: 20.1% (40,208)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (1,113)
– Asian: 2.2% (4,409)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (782)
– 2 or more races: 4.8% (9,514)
– Some other Race: 1.5% (3,023)
#7. Lake County
– Index: 0.462
– Total population: 7,401
– White: 67.5% (4,997)
– Black or African American: 28.5% (2,110)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (10)
– Asian: 0.2% (18)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.1% (154)
– Some other Race: 1.5% (112)
#6. Lauderdale County
– Index: 0.489
– Total population: 25,989
– White: 62.9% (16,359)
– Black or African American: 33.7% (8,769)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (218)
– Asian: 0.3% (72)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.0% (520)
– Some other Race: 0.2% (51)
You may also like: Do you know Tennessee’s official state symbols?
#5. Davidson County
– Index: 0.514
– Total population: 687,488
– White: 64.0% (440,299)
– Black or African American: 27.1% (186,295)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (1,534)
– Asian: 3.6% (24,865)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (412)
– 2 or more races: 2.6% (17,947)
– Some other Race: 2.3% (16,136)
#4. Hardeman County
– Index: 0.521
– Total population: 25,443
– White: 55.1% (14,022)
– Black or African American: 41.9% (10,648)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (78)
– Asian: 0.7% (187)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 1.3% (342)
– Some other Race: 0.7% (166)
#3. Haywood County
– Index: 0.523
– Total population: 17,623
– White: 46.8% (8,243)
– Black or African American: 50.8% (8,950)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)
– Asian: 0.0% (8)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)
– 2 or more races: 1.0% (179)
– Some other Race: 1.4% (238)
#2. Madison County
– Index: 0.525
– Total population: 97,625
– White: 57.9% (56,534)
– Black or African American: 37.2% (36,352)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (112)
– Asian: 1.1% (1,054)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)
– 2 or more races: 2.0% (1,987)
– Some other Race: 1.6% (1,586)
#1. Shelby County
– Index: 0.557
– Total population: 936,374
– White: 39.1% (366,180)
– Black or African American: 53.7% (502,669)
– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (1,562)
– Asian: 2.6% (24,626)
– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (264)
– 2 or more races: 1.7% (15,617)
– Some other Race: 2.7% (25,456)
You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Tennessee