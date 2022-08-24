MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown toddler, who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday, has been identified by his mother.

The toddler, Anderson Lopez Perez, was 18 months old when a car reversed into the home and killed him while he was sleeping.

(Courtesy of Anderson’s mother)

Anderson’s mother said she knows people want to help because they brought flowers and stuffed animals in memory of the toddler.

The suspect in the incident, Walter Noe Mendez, 20, has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the hit-and-run. The charges involve fleeing the scene of an accident involving a fatality.

Officers also said they found alcohol inside of the car that was left behind after the incident. They added that alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Morristown Police are asking Mendez to turn himself into law enforcement. They reported that he was known to have other names: Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez and Luis Cardenas.

According to Anderson’s mother, she is planning to create a GoFundMe to help pay for the toddler’s funeral.

The funeral service will be planned for Saturday, Aug. 27.