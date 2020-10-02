Morristown police looking for missing couple

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing couple.

Police are seeking the location of Wynah Louise Witt and Douglas Melvin Turner Jr.

The police department says they were last seen around lunchtime Thursday at the Elwood Trailer Park in Morristown.

Witt is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 127 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Turner is 6’3″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say the couple is not wanted for a crime, they are just concerned about their wellbeing.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.