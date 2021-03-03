Morristown PD: Human remains found in state park identified as missing man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Morristown have identified remains found in Panther Creek State Park as those of a reported missing man.

Joseph William Ricker, 28, was reported missing by his family in late August.

Authorities identified the remains found at Panther Creek State Park last week as Ricker.

A release issued by Morristown Police Wednesday said in part, “The Morristown Police Department sends condolences to Mr. Ricker’s family and friends. We are always sad to see missing person’s cases conclude in this way. We will continue to work with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to offer any assistance possible as they work to investigate his death.”

No further information was immediately available.