Morristown PD: 19-year-old killed, man injured in Monday night shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was killed after a shooting in Morristown on Monday night.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, officers were called to a reported shooting at apartments in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Officers report they received a second call about a person shot across town shortly afterwards. The second call came from the 300 block of McGee Avenue.

The release states an investigation was conducted, which found that both shootings had actually occurred at the Morningside Drive address.

“Several individuals inside an apartment became involved in an altercation and multiple shots were fired,” the release states.

Morristown police report Luis Gaona, 22, and HJ Roberts, 19, were both shot during the incident.

The release states Gaona left the scene of the shooting and called went to McGee Avenue. He reportedly called for medical attention from that location.

“Both Gaona and Roberts were transported by EMS,” according to the release.

Roberts died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.