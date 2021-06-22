More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Jackson, Tenn. animal cruelty case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An animal cruelty case in Jackson, Tennessee led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs living in filthy conditions Monday, officials said.

The Jackson Animal Care Center performed the rescue with assistance from nonprofit group Animal Rescue Corps. At least two dogs were found dead, and many were found starving and sick from worms and other problems.

https://www.facebook.com/JacksonAnimalCareCenter

ARC said small dogs with litters of puppies were found in the house, which was littered with feces and debris and soaked with urine. None had access to food and water. The group called it some of the worst conditions they’d seen.

“The stench and dangerously high levels of ammonia gas from the animal waste was detectable from outside the home,” ARC said in a release.

The dogs were taken to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, where they will be examined by veterinarians and placed up for adoption. Check the group’s Facebook page for more.

Jackson animal control officials thanked ARC for their work, saying the seizure would have been beyond their logistical capability without help. The shelter was closed Monday afternoon.