More than $100M still available for TN small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lot of federal help for the moment is being left on the table by small businesses in Tennessee.

The figure as of last week was more than $123 million.

It was one of the numbers that came out last week during the latest meeting of Gov. Bill Lee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group.

Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Ely, who chairs the group, said the plan for the overall federal stimulus funds received by the state “spends every single dollar of these funds by the end of the year.”

That means for “small business relief” there’s some work to do.

The Lee administration highlighted that as of this week, about 70% of the business relief payments have gone to places with yearly gross sales of less than $500,000, but well more than $100 million remain on the table.

“We have been engaged in the last several weeks in intensive outreach that as many businesses as possible know about this program with the funds there to help them,” said Dept. of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

As of Sept. 30, $123.5 million is left for small businesses out of $308.5 million allocated for small business relief in the administration’s overall stimulus spending plan.

One administration official said some businesses don’t want the federal relief administered while other businesses may not know about the program.

Another attempt to reach out to businesses is one of the recommendations from the governor’s financial group. Word of that could come as early as tomorrow, Oct. 6, during Gov. Lee’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

More information about the small business relief program is available online.