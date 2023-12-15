CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — MoonPie will be the first brand to capitalize on an “intergalactic demographic,” as the company has released advertisements that market their treats to a more extraterrestrial audience.

Knoxville-based advertising agency Tombras confirmed to News Channel 11’s sister station that MoonPie made the business move after a congressional hearing on July 26, 2023 confirmed the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena on Earth.

“We are MoonPie. We do think about all things space 24/7, 365 and so we did it and you know, being a family business, we also kind of wanted to be hospitable. So if there is life out there, we’re pretty convinced we’re going to be the first ones to engage with them and hopefully get them to be big brand fans,” said Tory Johnston, vice president of sales and marketing for MoonPie.

MoonPie is a 107-year-old family owned business with its world headquarters located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With such a tenure, Johnston said MoonPie is always looking for the next group of people who will love MoonPie, although in this case, the next group may be a little less… human.

“We had the idea to literally talk to the experts and they confirmed that, yes, they believe extraterrestrials are on Earth,” said Dooley Tombras, president of Tombras. “We talked to Daniel [Oberhaus], the expert who coached us on Lincos, a math-based alien language so we could craft an ad campaign literally to target the aliens that may be here on Earth.”

A Time Square billboard reads “Hot Dea on Moonpies! Just 99¢ *at select stores” in the language Lincos, which was created to be able to communicate with aliens. (Tombras)

A plane flying over Cape Canaveral, Florida simply showing a MoonPie logo and three MoonPies saying “Buy! Buy!” in the Lincos Language. (Tombras)

A boat in the Atlantic Ocean displays the message “MoonPies close by! Nearest retailer less than one ocean away” in the language Lincos. (Tombras)

A advertisement vehicle drives around London, England, displaying a the message “Double decker, double delicious” in Lincos. (Tombras)

A billboard in Roswell, New Mexico reads “Come back! We have strawberry MoonPies now” (Tombras)

in Tokyo, Japan, a bilboard reads “The MoonPie winter sales event!” in the Lincos language. (Tombras)

A photo of illuminated drones spelling out “Please buy MoonPies” in Lincos. (Tombras)

Which begs the question: If there are intergalactic travelers on Earth, where are they? If the experts consulted by MoonPie and Tombras are right, they could be hiding in more desolate areas, like the desert, or more flashy places where they could observe humans, like Times Square in New York City or Washington D.C. Tombras said they launched advertising in other “alien hotspots” like London, Tokyo, Cape Canaveral, FL near NASA, New Mexico, and the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

Not only has MoonPie launched an advertising campaign, but the brand also built a webpage that is extraterrestrially accessible by being written in Lincos. The company used the mathematics-based language that appears to be made up of square pixels with many contrasting colors, even going as far as making a Lincos-translated MoonPie Logo. Even without knowing what it says, the message is pretty clear: MoonPie wants aliens to try their sweets.

“We’re really sort of focusing on the psychographics of sweet tooth or whatever it is that you would have as an alien, so you know those that like sweets are really who are after,” Johnston said.

For those who don’t speak or read Lincos, MoonPie also included what the brand has learned about marketing to extraterrestrials on Earth in their endeavors to cross the marketing atmosphere.

But MoonPie isn’t only hoping to make a smart business move by reaching out to aliens. Instead, it’s looking to work with a hopeful cosmic celebrity who can become the first “Alienfluencer.”

“We’ve created the website, and they’re going to have to submit a video on the website and then there’s going to be an entire investigative process where the team at Chattanooga Bakery is going to have to go in there and determine if they are in fact an extraterrestrial life form, and if so, they can become the ‘alienfluencer’ and possibly be in the next MoonPie campaign,” Tombras said.

All extraterrestrials need to do to apply is submit a video on the website www.moonpiealienacquisition.com/. To sweeten the deal, if someone can prove they are an alien, they’ll receive a lifetime supply of MoonPies.

“I was just speaking with our receptionist earlier today, and she’s gotten a couple of phone calls today with pretty distinct voices and some weird background noises, and so she wasn’t quite able to finish the conversation, but we think we’re on to something,” Johnston added.

And for those who may be questioning if this is just a publicity stunt by MoonPie to boost their sales – Johnston and Tombras confirmed it isn’t. Tombras explained that it would be “pretty cool” for an iconic Tennessee brand to be the first to advertise to extraterrestrials, and Moonpie is determined to make that happen.

“It’s funny and unexpected that MoonPie is doing this, but we’re dead serious,” Tombras said.

That’s one small step for MoonPie, but a giant leap for business-kind.