Monroe Co. man rescued from roof of car trapped in flooded roadway

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Heavy rain trapped one man on the roof of his car in Monroe County early Thursday.
Monroe County Dispatch confirmed a man called 9-1-1 around midnight to report the flooding along Murray’s Chapel Road.
RELATED: How to drive safely in the rain
Dispatchers coached him out of his car safely during the flooding and onto the car roof to wait for rescue crews.
After about an hour and a half, the man was successfully rescued. No injuries have been reported.
- Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available
- LIST: Shelters opened across Tri-Cities in response to flooding
- SCSO: One person removed from vehicle upside-down in creek Thursday morning
- Group travel on Royal Caribbean
- Town of Unicoi opens shelter in response to flooding