Monroe Co. man rescued from roof of car trapped in flooded roadway

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Heavy rain trapped one man on the roof of his car in Monroe County early Thursday.

Monroe County Dispatch confirmed a man called 9-1-1 around midnight to report the flooding along Murray’s Chapel Road.

Dispatchers coached him out of his car safely during the flooding and onto the car roof to wait for rescue crews.

After about an hour and a half, the man was successfully rescued. No injuries have been reported.

