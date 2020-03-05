Mobile units to help Tennessee tornado victims with new IDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two mobile units have been deployed to help residents who lost state driver’s licenses or photo identification in severe storms that ravaged Tennessee counties this week.

Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security said Wednesday that mobile units that can issue duplicate licenses or photo IDs have been sent to Nashville in Davidson County and Cookeville in Putnam County.

Officials say fees for duplicate or photo identification licenses will be waived.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance has set up a facility at Centennial SportsPlex in Nashville to answer questions about insurance policies and storm coverage.