SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a Middle Tennessee toddler early Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued the alert for one-year-old Kali Stafford.

Officials said she is 29-inches tall, weighs about 20 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The TBI said she was last seen Monday wearing a white onesie.

Anyone who has seen Stafford is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.