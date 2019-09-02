Missing person’s body pulled from Little Pigeon River in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A person is dead Sunday night after police say he drowned in the Little Pigeon River.

The Sevierville Police Department says that they received a 911 call around 8 p.m. saying a man had jumped into the Little Pigeon River and never resurfaced.

A spokesperson says a body was recovered around 9:20 p.m.

The Sevierville Police Department is asking motorists to avoid Redbank Road off of Pittman Center as it is blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Be advised that Redbank Road off of Pittman Center is being blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time. Please avoid traveling on this road. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 2, 2019

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

LATEST STORIES: