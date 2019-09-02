Missing person’s body pulled from Little Pigeon River in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A person is dead Sunday night after police say he drowned in the Little Pigeon River.

The Sevierville Police Department says that they received a 911 call around 8 p.m. saying a man had jumped into the Little Pigeon River and never resurfaced.

A spokesperson says a body was recovered around 9:20 p.m.

The Sevierville Police Department is asking motorists to avoid Redbank Road off of Pittman Center as it is blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

