HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who may be in or around Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Christopher Michael Kress was last seen around 9 a.m. on April 25, 2023.

Kress has blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands about 6′ tall and may be wearing a green hoodie, jeans and brown boots.

He is known to drive a 2010 Dodge Caravan with Hamblen County tag number 994BGXD. According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, he could be in or around Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

If anyone has information regarding Kress, contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.