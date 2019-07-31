Missing man located in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after four days

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man who was missing inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for four days has been located.

Park officials confirm that Kevin Mark Lynch, 58 of New Jersey, was found safe around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday when searchers discovered him “alert and responsive” in the southeast area of the park near Cataloochee Divide Trail.

Earlier Wednesday, crews had located Lynch’s hat and sunglasses in that area. Rescuers then found fresh footprints leading toward the Ferguson Cabin. Hours later, they found Lynch.

Park officials say Lynch has been taken to the Haywood Regional Medical Center for assessment.

