KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is searching for a man who has been missing in Sevier County.

Christopher William Burleigh Jr., 21, was last seen at a friend’s house in Kodak on March 31.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, he left around 10 p.m. in a red 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup that was borrowed. The vehicle has a Tennessee tag, 152BBWD.

Burleigh has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He reportedly lives in Knox County and has not returned home, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-659-2902.