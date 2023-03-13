CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Miss Tennessee and a new Miss Tennessee Teen were crowned over the weekend in Clarksville.
Regan Ringler, also known as Miss Downtown Nashville, was awarded the new title.
Miss Tennessee USA 2023 was held Saturday night at Austin Peay State University as well as the Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023. This year marked 30 years of Greenwood Productions hosting the pageants.
Miss Tennessee USA 2023 runner ups
- Emma Conn, Miss Nashville – First Runner Up
- Christell Foote, Miss Historic Franklin – Second Runner Up
- Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – Third Runner Up
- Alexis Sanders, Miss Mid-South – Fourth Runner Up
Emily Suttle, the outgoing Miss Tennessee USA, is a Registered Dietitian at Vanderbilt. In her year as Miss Tennessee USA, she focused on raising awareness about mental health and the importance of having a balanced relationship with food.
Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 winner and runner ups
- Blye Allen, Miss Marble City – Winner
- Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner Up
- Grace Sparkman, Miss McMinnville – Second Runner Up
- Anna Gagliano, Miss Collierville – Third Runner Up
- Sophia Mendoza, Miss Belle Meade – Fourth Runner Up
Ringler and Allen will go on to represent the Volunteer State in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants later this year.
For more information about the Tennessee delegates, you can visit this link.