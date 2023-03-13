CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Miss Tennessee and a new Miss Tennessee Teen were crowned over the weekend in Clarksville.

Regan Ringler, also known as Miss Downtown Nashville, was awarded the new title.

Regan Ringler, Miss Tennessee USA 2023 (Photo: Visit Clarksville TN)

Miss Tennessee USA 2023 was held Saturday night at Austin Peay State University as well as the Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023. This year marked 30 years of Greenwood Productions hosting the pageants.

Miss Tennessee USA 2023 runner ups

Emma Conn, Miss Nashville – First Runner Up

Christell Foote, Miss Historic Franklin – Second Runner Up

Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – Third Runner Up

Alexis Sanders, Miss Mid-South – Fourth Runner Up

Emily Suttle, the outgoing Miss Tennessee USA, is a Registered Dietitian at Vanderbilt. In her year as Miss Tennessee USA, she focused on raising awareness about mental health and the importance of having a balanced relationship with food.

Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 winner and runner ups

Blye Allen, Miss Marble City – Winner

Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner Up

Grace Sparkman, Miss McMinnville – Second Runner Up

Anna Gagliano, Miss Collierville – Third Runner Up

Sophia Mendoza, Miss Belle Meade – Fourth Runner Up

Ringler and Allen will go on to represent the Volunteer State in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants later this year.

For more information about the Tennessee delegates, you can visit this link.

