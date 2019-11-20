Middle TN special education teacher accused of abusing nonverbal child with autism

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special education teacher at an elementary school has been arrested on child abuse and other charges.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident that was reported Friday involving teacher, April Chandler at George A. Whitten Elementary School.

She’s accused of abusing a 5-year-old who is nonverbal and has Autism.

An aide in her classroom told police she saw Chandler grab the child’s arm hard enough to leave marks. They added that in the past, she saw the child try to sit in Chandler’s lap, but she allegedly nudged him, making him fall.

Additionally, another aide confirmed the abuse to police. She claims she saw Chandler changing the child and being rough enough to the point he began to cry.

Chandler has been charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Jeremy Johnson with the Sumner County school system says Chandler has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.