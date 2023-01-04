TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with an infant inside, crashed and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a vehicle that had been stolen from the UPS store located at 1802 North Jackson Street.

Witnesses followed the vehicle and told authorities a female infant was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

According to the Tullahoma Police Department, the vehicle crashed at Brown Street and North Washington Street. Witnesses reportedly tried to confront the suspect but he ran away.

Officials said the infant was treated for minor injuries and released back to her parents.

The suspect is described to be a white man in his early to mid-20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

The man also has dark, curly shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing an olive green zip-up jacket and tan cargo pants, according to Tullahoma police.

Anyone with any information, video or photos is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530.