NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Volunteer State, posted warnings to iPhone users on social media this weekend, urging them to be cautious following a new software update.

Authorities in various Middle Tennessee counties — such as the Algood Police Department, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office — said the recent iOS 17 update includes a new feature called NameDrop.

Officials said the feature allows users to easily share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by holding the devices a few centimeters apart.

According to Apple, after the devices connect, you can choose to share your info and/or receive the other person’s. You can also cancel the transfer by moving the devices away from each other or locking your phone before the process is complete.

In addition, the company said NameDrop only works for sending new info, not updating a contact that’s already in your phone.

Authorities shared their concerns about the feature’s impact on iPhone users’ privacy, saying that the iOS17 update turns NameDrop on by default, which could allow scammers to get your information.

If you want to turn off this feature, officials said you should go to “Settings,” tap “General,” click “AirDrop,” and switch the “Bringing Devices Together” option to off.

“PARENTS: Don’t forget to change these settings on your child’s phone to help keep them safe as well,” the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.