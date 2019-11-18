Middle TN animal science teacher charged after emu dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Tennessee authorities say a high school animal science teacher is facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after an emu kept in her care at the school died.

Jessica Lumpkins, 33, was charged Wednesday after Metro Animal Care and Control discovered that an emu at McGavock High School had died. Four alpacas in the care of Lumpkins, an animal sciences teacher, had died at the school previously.

MORE: McGavock teacher cited for animal cruelty after alpaca deaths

Public Health Department spokesman Brian Todd says inspectors, on surprise visits, had told Lumpkins the animals were inadequately fed and kennels weren’t clean. Todd says Lumpkins was told the emu appeared thin and that when officers returned, the emu was dead.

Metro Schools spokeswoman Olivia Brown says the remaining animals will be relocated.

Lumpkins couldn’t immediately be located for comment.