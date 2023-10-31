PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man from Byrdstown, Tennessee has been charged with incest after a year-long investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported special agents and deputies with the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office began investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Fulton in October 2022.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Fulton as the individual responsible for the misconduct, according to a release.

Fulton was arrested at his home Monday and taken into custody on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was taken to the Pickett County Jail and booked on one count of incest. His bond was set at $50,000.

No additional information was immediately released.