Middle Tennessee man charged in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a former girlfriend this week at a home in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police reported the shooting happened at a duplex on Old Lascassas Highway around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Myron Jenkins
Myron Jenkins (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Officers found an unresponsive woman at the home, later identified as 37-year-old Shanna Gibson, according to Murfreesboro police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives charged Myron Jenkins with first-degree murder in Gibson’s death. Murfreesboro police reported Jenkins and Gibson dated in the past.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

No additional information was immediately released.

