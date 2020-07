NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – Some Middle Tennessee teachers who are concerned about schools opening safely participated in a mock funeral procession to bring attention to the issue.

A group gathered at the Nashville Farmers’ Market for a “Die In and Vigil.”

The caravan/funeral procession has begun. They plan to chant outside @GovBillLee’s residence: ‘Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.’ pic.twitter.com/kCS4g7tyBN — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) July 27, 2020

Their message is that “Dead students can’t learn. Dead teachers can’t teach.”

The group is calling on Governor Bill Lee and State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to do more to protect Tennessee teachers, students and families.