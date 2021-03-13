Metro police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released body and dash camera footage of a deadly shooting Friday on Brick Church Pike that critically wounded a Metro officer and killed a 31-year-old woman.

The video was released in part and was included in an 8-minute produced video by Metro police. You can watch the full video provided by police below.

WARNING: What you see could be graphic.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. during a traffic stop outside the Dollar General on Brick Church Pike near the intersection of Ewing Drive.

Officer Josh Baker reportedly stopped a black Chevrolet Camaro after learning the owner of the vehicle had six outstanding drug warrants. Officer Baker approached the car and found the owner of the car was not the one driving it, according to police.

At some point, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert and Officer Baker exchanged gunfire and, according police, Holbert shot at Officer Baker first. Both were hit by gunfire.

Holbert died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center while, at last check, Officer Baker was stable at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after undergoing surgery.