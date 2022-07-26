NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is currently being held in a Mexican jail after breaking Mexican federal law.

Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for having his personally-owned pistol in his luggage.

Metro police said Hawes had declared the pistol with his airline, but it is still a federal offense to bring a gun to Mexico.

An MNPD spokesperson said Hawes was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis in October 2021. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February.

Metro police are remaining in contact with the officer’s family as he remains in custody in Mexico.