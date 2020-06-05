Metro officers kneel with protesters in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As an estimated 10,000 protesters took to the streets of downtown Nashville Thursday evening, several Metro police officers were seen taking a knee with some of the demonstrators.

A peaceful protest was planned for 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Capitol State Park. Franklin teenagers Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith, both 15, founded the coalition, Teens 4 Equality, with three other teenagers, hoping to create a conversation of unity in Tennessee.

The coalition planned the march with the support of Black Lives Matter Nashville. The rally started at Bicentennial Mall and ended with a march to the State Capitol. Fuller and Smith said they were motivated by the death of George Floyd.