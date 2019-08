WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer with the Midtown Hills Precinct has been decommissioned following a DUI arrest.

Police say Conner Harris was observed by a deputy traveling at a low rate of speed on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.

The deputy reported that Harris had slurred speech and other indicators that he was intoxicated during a field sobriety test.

A blood sample was taken and will be tested.

Harris is now assigned to desk duty while an investigation takes place.