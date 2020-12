NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Metro Nashville Police Department shared footage of the explosion that blasted through the streets of downtown early Christmas morning.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

According to police, an MNPD camera captured the explosion from 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street.

Earlier Sunday, officials identified the explosion suspect as Anthony Quinn Warner, who they believe died in the blast.