Metro Health Dept. reports 287 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 23,191 total COVID-19 cases, and 205 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 287 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 2,202 tests processed.

No new deaths were announced on Monday from Metro health officials.

A reported 19,910 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,076 are active.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,621 of which are men, 11,264 are women and the gender of 306 patients is unknown.

Of the 186,117 tests performed in the county, 23,191 (12.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 162,926.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

There are currently 27.6 new cases per 100,000 people in Davidson County. The seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 12.8%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 15 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Davidson County

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

Metro police issued 42 citations and arrested four people for violating Nashville’s mask mandate during the department’s first weekend of enhanced enforcement on Broadway. Twenty of those citations were written Friday and 18 were issued Saturday, police said. They added one arrest was made Friday, while the other three were Saturday.

On Friday, Cooper announced Public Health Order 10 that prohibits open consumption, possession, and late-night to-go sales of alcoholic beverages in downtown and midtown Nashville.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two, but the city could advance to Phase Three of the Roadmap to Reopening again in a few weeks, which would mean bigger crowds near bars and restaurants downtown. Some Metro council members are floating around an idea they believe would boost business while reopening the area safely.