Metro Board of Health votes in favor of declaration enforcing face masks in public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Board of Health has moved to enforce a new mandatory mask declaration to the city of Nashville and Davidson County in the next 48 hours.

The board decided in a live special session on Friday afternoon that there should be an order drafted up by 5 p.m. Sunday that will mandate face coverings or masks in public, both indoors and outdoors if social distancing is not in place.

The board also suggested that the mandate should move forward with a goal to continue protecting the public by embracing social distancing and the changing of behaviors.

The vote for the motion passed unanimously across the board. The Department of Health now must write up the mandate policy, including how it will be enforced within the next 48 hours.