Memphis student wears dress as he’s crowned Homecoming royalty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Memphis high school student is getting some attention for wearing a dress as he was crowned Homecoming royalty.

Senior Brandon Allen was crowned Friday night at a football game for White Station High School.

The honor is based 100% on student votes. Allen wore a dress for the big moment.

The school posted a picture of Allen, which has now been shared more than 800 times.

The principal said, ” I’m exceedingly proud to be the principal of our amazing school. WSHS loves and supports everyone regardless of who they are and what they believe.”

