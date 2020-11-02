Memphis Police searching for woman kidnapped by her child’s father at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they said was kidnapped by her child’s father.

Ytahj Wallace

MPD said Ytahj Wallace was kidnapped at gunpoint by her child’s father and was taken from the scene in a dark gray Dodge Durango, unknown tag. MPD said this happened Sunday right before noon near Austin Peay and Coleman.

Wallace is 5-foot 4, and is 110 pounds and has a tattoo “Eddie” over her left eye. She had on black pants and a black jacket.

MPD said she was kidnapped by Ladarrius Becton, who is 6-foot 2, and is 175 pounds.

If seen, MPD said call them at (901) 545-COPS (2677).