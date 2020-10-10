MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are searching for a missing, pregnant teenager who has been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Police say 14-year-old Kiarra Payne was last seen at the Boulevard Apartments in the 6100 block of Eyrie Drive at around midnight October 9.
According to police, Kiarra is 14 weeks pregnant and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Kiarra is 5-feet tall and weighs 125 lbs. Police did not provide a clothing description for her.
If you seen Kiarra or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
- Adopt-A-Highway cleanup efforts resume Sunday after COVID-19 paused work in March
- TDH: Two new COVID-19 deaths in NETN; 154 new local cases
- 1 killed in mining accident in Bell County, Ky
- California school district pulls Trump letter from food boxes meant for low-income families
- Memphis Police searching for missing, pregnant teen