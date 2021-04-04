Memphis Police: 4-year-old boy shot, killed inside of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, a four-year-old boy arrived at Le Bonheur in a private vehicle sustaining a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Though the investigation is ongoing, MPD said the preliminary information they have at this time is the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Lexington where the child was in a car with several adult males when a shot was fired by an individual who was standing outside the vehicle.

1000 block of Lexington in North Memphis

The person was involved in an altercation with someone inside the car when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.