Memphis man charged with violating Tennessee coronavirus order

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with violating the governor’s stay-at home coronavirus order after a confrontation with officers at a birthday party.

Memphis police say Jeremial Lee also was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and possessing a gun without a permit.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in Memphis on Saturday evening and encountered a large crowd gathered for a birthday party. They ordered the group to disperse.

The stay-at-home order tells residents to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more in hopes of reducing a coming wave of coronavirus hospitalizations.

SEE ALSO » TDH reports 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.