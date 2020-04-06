Memphis man charged with violating Tennessee coronavirus order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with violating the governor’s stay-at home coronavirus order after a confrontation with officers at a birthday party.
Memphis police say Jeremial Lee also was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and possessing a gun without a permit.
Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in Memphis on Saturday evening and encountered a large crowd gathered for a birthday party. They ordered the group to disperse.
The stay-at-home order tells residents to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more in hopes of reducing a coming wave of coronavirus hospitalizations.
